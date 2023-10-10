Finland And Estonia Pipeline ‘May Have Been Attacked By Russia’

By George Dagless • Published: 10 Oct 2023 • 17:03

A damaged gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia may have been attacked by Russia according to Finnish media reports.

Finnish security sources have told the Finnish daily publication Iltalehti that they suspect Russia hit the pipeline, as further reported via The Telegraph in the UK.

The leak “does not appear to be an accident,” sources have claimed.

The Finnish government is planning to hold a news conference later on Tuesday regarding the outage of the “Baltic Connector,” which is the name for the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

Where is the Baltic Connector pipeline?

The pipeline is located between Inkoo in Finland and Paldiski in Estonia, and crosses the Gulf of Finland, which is part of the Baltic Sea and which stretches into Russian waters and ends at the port of St Petersburg, in Russia.

Finnish operator Gasgrid said it could take months or more to repair if a leak is confirmed, with a number of politicians speaking about the incident.

Finland‘s President Sauli Niinistö says the damages done to both the baltic connector gas pipeline and a communication cable connecting Finland with Estonia are “the result of external activity.”

A press release from the Finnish government said:

“The damage to the underwater infrastructure has been taken seriously and its causes have been investigated since Sunday. The political leadership has been closely informed of the situation.

“It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the data cable is caused by external activity. What specifically caused the damage is not yet known.

“The investigation will continue in cooperation between Finland and Estonia. We are also in constant contact with our allies and partners. I discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today. NATO is ready to assist with the investigation.

“Finland’s level of preparedness is good. These events have no impact on our security of supply.”

Finland‘s Ministry of Economy has warned that gas prices rising this winter.

Jens Stoltenberg, general secretary of NATO, said: Spoke with President Sauli on damage to undersea infrastructure between Estonia & Finland. NATO is sharing information & stands ready to support Allies concerned.