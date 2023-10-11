600kg Of Cannabis Seized At France/Spain Border

By George Dagless • Published: 11 Oct 2023 • 18:54

Over half a tonne of cannabis has been seized at the border between France and Spain, it is being reported.

The drug was found inside a vehicle attempting to cross the border, alongside almost 40,000 euros in cash.

Police stopped the vehicle which was crossing the border between France and Spain in western Europe, with it laden with over 600kg of cannabis – 603kg to be exact – as well as 38,000 euros in cash.

The force arrested the driver of the vehicle and another man in connection to the goods, with the latter believed to be an organiser of a wider drug trafficking network.

The two men have been arrested for trafficking and importing drugs, with cannabis being illegal for personal use in France.

A ruling in 2020 meant that punishment for its possession in the country carries a less severe sentence of a fine and no jail time when the volume is less than 50 grams.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested there and then on the spot, whilst the other man to be arrested was in another location and was arrested shortly afterwards. The latter is suspected, as mentioned, of being an organiser in a wider drug trafficking network, and police are said to have been investigating it since the start of this year, as per Euronews. “Little by little, we’re getting to understand how the network works and we took advantage of this last convoy to intercept it,” said a source from the Toulouse police force, as quoted by the website. Cannabis as a drug is one with conflicting views over it. Whilst illegal in certain locations and with certain uses, it is also used for beneficial reasons. CBD oil is used to help combat pain and anxiety, for example, and so it does have a place and a use in the right conditions. However, trying to get over half a tonne of it over the border between France and Spain is a different story altogether.