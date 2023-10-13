By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 12:50

A friend of Bruce Willis offers heartbreaking health update.

A friend of much-loved actor Bruce Willis has shared a heartbreaking update on his wellbeing.

Willis has now long been away from the spotlight and has not done any medical work upon the diagnosis of his brain condition known as aphasia which is said to cause an impact on someone’s language ability and sees them ultimately start to decrease.

Having been withdrawn from all media commitments and acting, Willis’ family then made a further announcement in March this year as they confirmed their much-loved father and husband’s tragic illness had progressed which saw him diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

It’s now believed that Willis has lost a lot of his verbal language skills as well as his ”Joie de Vivre’, according to his close friend, Glenn Gordon Caron, who recently went round to visit the Die Hard actor.

What has happened to Bruce Willis?

“My sense is the first one to three minutes he knows who I am,” Glenn told Page Six. “He’s not totally verbal; he used to be a voracious reader – he didn’t want anyone to know that – and he’s not reading now.

“When you’re with him you know that he’s Bruce and you’re grateful that he’s there, but the joie de vivre is gone.”

The duty of care currently falls on Willis’ wife Emma Heming whom he has two children with, Meble, 11, and Evelyn, nine, so it must be so difficult for them all to see what is happening to their father and husband right in front of them and they can do nothing to help him get better.

Glenn, who helped to create the renowned sitcom Moonlighting, in which Bruce Willis starred superbly as well as the film Medium, has admitted he does try and see his dear friend at least once a month but knows that hasn’t always been the case.

How is actor Bruce Willis?

“I’m not always quite that good, but I try and I do talk to him and his wife and I have a casual relationship with his three older children. I have tried very hard to stay in his life.”

It’s heartbreaking for everyone to see an actor who starred in a range of amazing films and was a regular on the screens as many grew up, but the fact he has friends going to visit him as well as the constant presence of his wife and children is as good as could be for the American right now, although it doe make it difficult for those around him, as Glenn has spoken about:

“The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he.”