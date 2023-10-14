By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 20:04

Mother of Brit killed in Mallorca slams Spanish justice system.

The mum of a British man who was killed by a Spanish drunk driver has slammed the country’s justice system after the driver was acquitted.

Alan Taylor was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being mowed down while using a pedestrian crossing in Mallorca by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol while behind the wheel.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the BMW was actually twice over the local limit, as well as also being accused of speeding and jumping a red light prior to hitting and killing Taylor.

Following his arrest, state prosecutors were searching and demanding a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence and charged him with manslaughter and a road traffic offence.

Mother of Brit killed in drunk driving incident slams Spanish justice system

Despite the demands of state prosecutors, nothing ever came of the charges and instead, he was acquitted of all offences much to the annoyance of Taylor’s mother, who has gone through a whole lot of suffering in recent times.

The judge ruled that the alcohol consumed by the driver had not impacted his driving, as well as claiming they were unable to prove he went through a red light or was even speeding in what was regarded as a controversial decision.

Mrs Taylor had to go through the pain of losing her son, Alan, back in 2020 before then losing her husband in hospital having become seriously ill just a few months later which has, unsurprisingly, left her wanting a lot of answers and hope.

She said: “I have visited the exact spot where my son was run over and I can’t understand why he has been acquitted not once but twice.

“My son was a very happy-go-lucky, well-liked guy. He enjoyed life and had a lot of living to do. Sadly the guy who killed him ripped our lives and those of his colleagues apart.”

The accused drunk driver walks free in Mallorca

It’s believed that Mrs Taylor has spent £10,000 (€11,500) to try and get justice for her son’s death and get the man who killed him put behind bars, but after a long battle with the law, it looks to have been for nothing.

She added: “It was a double tragedy, and it saddens me that after spending nearly £10,000 on fighting for justice, the Spanish legal system let me down big time.

“If I thought for one second that Alan had been at fault, I would never have pursued the case. But after advice from police and hospital reports and so on we thought we had a winning case.”

The man who killed Alan has never been named in court but can certainly count himself very lucky that he’s been saved from doing any sort of jail time or even being handed a lengthy driving ban, and it’s no wonder Mrs Taylor has been left emotional and lost for words when it comes to the decision.