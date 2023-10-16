By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 18:39

Madrid-bound flight forced into emergency landing as a passenger dies onboard.

A flight from Cairo, Egypt has been forced to make an emergency landing in Mallorca after a passenger died mid-flight.

An AMC aircraft was forced to make an unexpected and emergency landing at Mallorca Airport once it became clear a passenger onboard was not in a fit state, and unfortunately, had ultimately lost their life.

The airline often takes passengers from all over Europe to Cairo, Egypt and this flight was returning from the capital and bound for Madrid, Spain, however, it never managed to make its destination and all passengers were to disembark and wait in the Airport.

The crew were made aware of a troubling situation on the flight as the AMC aircraft was over Spanish airspace and they then passed on the information about an older gentleman appearing to be unconscious on the flight.

Passengers dies on flight bound for Mallorca

The information was then forwarded to the pilot who requested ground control hand them permission to make a swift, unexpected and emergency landing and they were granted that wish and told to land at Mallorca Airport.

It remains unclear what happened on the flight and how the 67-year-old Portuguese man lost his life while sitting on the aircraft and the situation has now been handed over to the relative emergency authorities.

Reports have claimed that the flight was already off to a bad start before it even left Cairo Airport having been delayed in its departure, but nothing could have prepared the passengers and crew for what they were going to soon have to deal with.

All passengers allowed to continue on their journey from Cairo to Madrid

The incident looks to have moved on from the AMC aircraft though because passengers were told they could get back on the flight about an hour ago and is expected to land in Madrid some four hours later than expected.

Now that the body has been removed from the aircraft, it’s expected that an autopsy will follow so that the man’s family can understand what happened to him while on the AMC aircraft and thousands of feet above land.

This is certainly not the first emergency landing that ground control working at Mallorca Airport have had to deal with and accommodate for over the past few weeks.

A Eurowings plane was recently forced to land in Mallorca when the pilot realised that the aircraft was rapidly losing brake fluid, as well as a Ryanair plane was forced to make an unexpected landing when it encountered worrying engine problems.