Madrid Police Seize 70 Kilos Of Half-Rotten Meat Full Of Cockroaches Being Delivered To A Restaurant

By Chris King • Updated: 20 Oct 2023 • 21:49

Image of meat products seized by police officers in Madrid. Credit: Twitter@policiademadrid

MORE than 70 kilos of meat in poor condition was seized and subsequently destroyed by Municipal Police officers in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

As reported by a spokesperson for the force, an individual was detained around midday on Tuesday, October 10 at the confluence of Calles Laguna and Carpetana in the Carabanchel district of the city.

The man was reportedly transporting meat that was to be delivered to a restaurant. His vehicle gave off a nauseating smell and when the officers opened the doors, they found the back of the vehicle full of mosquitoes and cockroaches.

The driver said he continued with his deliveries on his boss’s orders

He informed the police that he made the delivery daily but that on that occasion his vehicle’s cooling system had broken down, according to 20minutos.es .

The 28-year-old claimed that he continued to carry out his deliveries that day on the instructions of his boss, despite the obvious lack of any cooling. As a result, the police contacted the City Council’s security technicians, who drew up a report on health matters.

The half-rotten goods were finally taken to be destroyed

Next, they moved the half-rotten goods, made up of kilos of pork, chicken, chorizo ​​​​and blood sausage, to the city’s Valdemingómez waste treatment plant for destruction.

A report was also drawn up by the Land Transportation Law for the transportation of food in a vehicle without the corresponding hygienic-sanitary conditions.

In a tweet, the Madrid Municipal Police wrote: ‘Officers from #Carabanchel intervene 70 kilos of meat in poor condition and report the distributor of said type for distributing this type of products without the corresponding hygienic-sanitary conditions. #PoliciaMunicipalMadrid #TuPolicia ‘.

Agentes de #Carabanchel intervienen 70 kilos de carne en mal estado y denuncian al repartidor de dicho género por repartir este tipo de productos sin las condiciones higiénico-sanitarias correspondientes. #PoliciaMunicipalMadrid#TuPolicia pic.twitter.com/3jjG7WmlMm — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) October 16, 2023