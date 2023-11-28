Spain Mourns Sudden Loss Of Renowned Cyclist

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Nov 2023 • 17:45

Jorge Martín Montenegro. Credit: TrofeoCajaRural/X

The Spanish cycling world mourns the sudden passing of Jorge Martin Montenegro. At just 40 years old, the acclaimed cyclist was found dead at his home.

Martin, an Argentine native who had made Spain his home, was a celebrated figure in cycling. He tragically passed away on November 26, leaving a legacy marked by significant achievements in both the professional and Elite categories.

Notably, Martin had been part of the 2010 Vuelta a España with Andalucia-Caja Sur and was actively competing with CC Padrones Cortizo at the time of his passing, writes OK Diario.

A Storied Career In Cycling

Martin’s journey in cycling began in 2005, making an immediate impact by winning the Argentine U-23 championship. He soon transitioned to European circuits, showcasing his talent in various races, including the Vuelta a León and Tarragona.

His move to the Andalucia-Caja Sur team in 2010 marked his debut in the prestigious Vuelta a España. His career continued to flourish with victories like the Spanish Cup and the 2016 Spanish Elite Road Cycling Championship. Even in recent years, Martin remained a formidable competitor in the Elite category.

Tributes Pour In

The cycling community has expressed its deep sorrow over Martin’s untimely death. The official account of the classic Caja Rural de Zamora shared a heartfelt tribute on social media: ‘We are very sorry for the loss of the cyclist Jorge Martin Montenegro who said goodbye to us at only 40 years old.

‘The Spanish-Argentine was the winner of our race in 2016 and second in 2012. A huge and heartfelt hug from Zamora to all his family and friends. D.E.P.’

Similarly, the Galician Cycling Federation extended its condolences, highlighting Martin’s significant contributions: ‘The Galician Cycling Federation (FCG) wants to convey its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jorge Martin Montenegro, who died at the age of 40.

‘The Argentinian rider was closely linked to our community, defending the colours of Padrones-Cortizo from 2015 to 2021 and those of Retelec-Team Cycling Galicia in 2022.’

Martin’s legacy will be remembered for his extraordinary talent and the significant impact he made on the world of cycling.