Missing Woman. Have you seen Angela Gardner?

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 21:11

Missing Woman Angie Credit: Angie Spain Facebook

ANGELA Gardner, known as ‘Angie’ to her friends, has reportedly been missing for three weeks after leaving her home here in Spain to visit Devon.

Angie, aged 55 is described by friends as having red hair, of slim build and around 5’6″ in height. She has been living in Spain for the past 10 years and is the owner of a bar in Alicante named ‘Oasis’.

Angela could be in Devon, specifically Paignton. Those who last saw Angela say she left for London or possibly Bristol and friends of Angie say they have not heard from her since she left for the UK around a month ago. One friend of hers, Joanne Tomkinson, told Euro Weekly News that one man in particular had been causing her “a lot of stress” over the past few months and that is only adding further to their worry of her safety. “She is usually in constant contact via Facebook and Whatsapp”, another told EWN, “this is so unlike her”.

In addition, another friend of Angies publicly posted, “she went to the UK about a month ago to see an ex-partner and no one has seen or heard from her since. Here in Spain Angie is part of a group we have of a few hundred ladies ‘Ladies of Spain’ and no one has seen or heard anything!”

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed they have received a missing person report in relation to Ms Gardner. A spokesperson said the force was carrying out enquiries in an effort to locate her.

What to do if you see Angela?

Contact Devon Police +44 13 92 42 03 20 quoting crime reference number 50230315782.

Everyone is hoping for Angie’s swift and safe return.