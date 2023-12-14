Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 2006

By Marcos Javier Poyastro • Published: 14 Dec 2023

WORD SPIRAL

1 Luck; 2 Kilt; 3 Tiny; 4 Yolk; 5 Kind; 6 Dial; 7 Loot; 8 Talk; 9 Keep; 10 Polo; 11 Ohio; 12 Oral; 13 Leap; 14 Puma; 15 Abet; 16 Tell. TALLBOY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Iran; 2 Fred Perry; 3 Robert Burns; 4 Canada; 5 Maoris; 6 Pas de deux; 7 Bakewell; 8 Elvis Presley; 9 Four; 10 Thomas Mann.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Civil engineer; 8 Interest; 9 Wife; 10 Adonis; 12 Stress; 14 Ensign; 16 Second; 18 Anti; 20 Intrigue; 22 Doll’s hospital.
Down: 1 Signed on; 2 Pigeon; 3 Here; 4 Egotists; 5 Answer; 6 Reef; 11 Sunlight; 13 Singular; 15 Icicle; 17 Clinic; 19 Neon; 21 Toss.

QUICK

Across: 3 Heard; 9 Repeal; 10 Aerial; 11 Minim; 12 Ages; 15 Niggle; 17 Dolphin; 19 Sop; 20 Tarot; 22 Adder; 24 Devil; 25 Dares; 27 Alb; 29 Deadpan; 32 Barber; 34 Silo; 35 Basis; 37 Deceit; 38 Europe; 39 Tease.
Down: 1 Tread; 2 Spiel; 3 Ham; 4 Elicit; 5 Rain; 6 Demigod; 7 Kings; 8 Sleep; 13 Gondola; 14 Speed; 16 Logical; 18 Naked; 21 Tends; 23 Rarebit; 26 Series; 27 Abode; 28 Brick; 30 Pivot; 31 Novel; 33 Rate; 36 Sue.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Ingles, 4 Había, 8 Corte, 9 Objetar, 10 Manzana, 11 Know, 12 Cup, 14 Port, 15 Ripe, 18 Eat, 21 Mesa, 23 Hoyuelo, 25 Adición, 26 Check, 27 Estoy, 28 Border.
Down: 1 Income, 2 Geranio, 3 Elefante, 4 Hijo, 5 Botín, 6 Arrows, 7 Coñac, 13 Proyecto, 16 Pretend, 17 Empate, 19 Thank, 20 Worker, 22 Swift, 24 City.

NONAGRAM

able, alar, alba, bald, bale, blah, bled, dahl, dale, deal, dhal, earl, elan, hale, heal, held, lade, land, lane, lard, lead, lean, lend, rale, real, abler, alder, areal, baled, baler, banal, blade, bland, blare, blear, blend, eland, haled, haler, laden, learn, renal, arable, balder, blared, darnel, handle, herald, herbal, lander, adrenal, blander, halberd, handler, HANDLEBAR.

SUDOKU

EASY

easy sudoku 2006

HARD

hard sudoku 2006

GOGEN

gogen 2006

ALPHAMUDDLE

alphamuddle 2006

