Puzzle Solutions Edition 2006

By Marcos Javier Poyastro • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 9:51

WORD SPIRAL

1 Luck; 2 Kilt; 3 Tiny; 4 Yolk; 5 Kind; 6 Dial; 7 Loot; 8 Talk; 9 Keep; 10 Polo; 11 Ohio; 12 Oral; 13 Leap; 14 Puma; 15 Abet; 16 Tell. TALLBOY

QUICK QUIZ

1 Iran; 2 Fred Perry; 3 Robert Burns; 4 Canada; 5 Maoris; 6 Pas de deux; 7 Bakewell; 8 Elvis Presley; 9 Four; 10 Thomas Mann.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Civil engineer; 8 Interest; 9 Wife; 10 Adonis; 12 Stress; 14 Ensign; 16 Second; 18 Anti; 20 Intrigue; 22 Doll’s hospital.

Down: 1 Signed on; 2 Pigeon; 3 Here; 4 Egotists; 5 Answer; 6 Reef; 11 Sunlight; 13 Singular; 15 Icicle; 17 Clinic; 19 Neon; 21 Toss.

QUICK

Across: 3 Heard; 9 Repeal; 10 Aerial; 11 Minim; 12 Ages; 15 Niggle; 17 Dolphin; 19 Sop; 20 Tarot; 22 Adder; 24 Devil; 25 Dares; 27 Alb; 29 Deadpan; 32 Barber; 34 Silo; 35 Basis; 37 Deceit; 38 Europe; 39 Tease.

Down: 1 Tread; 2 Spiel; 3 Ham; 4 Elicit; 5 Rain; 6 Demigod; 7 Kings; 8 Sleep; 13 Gondola; 14 Speed; 16 Logical; 18 Naked; 21 Tends; 23 Rarebit; 26 Series; 27 Abode; 28 Brick; 30 Pivot; 31 Novel; 33 Rate; 36 Sue.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Ingles, 4 Había, 8 Corte, 9 Objetar, 10 Manzana, 11 Know, 12 Cup, 14 Port, 15 Ripe, 18 Eat, 21 Mesa, 23 Hoyuelo, 25 Adición, 26 Check, 27 Estoy, 28 Border.

Down: 1 Income, 2 Geranio, 3 Elefante, 4 Hijo, 5 Botín, 6 Arrows, 7 Coñac, 13 Proyecto, 16 Pretend, 17 Empate, 19 Thank, 20 Worker, 22 Swift, 24 City.

NONAGRAM

able, alar, alba, bald, bale, blah, bled, dahl, dale, deal, dhal, earl, elan, hale, heal, held, lade, land, lane, lard, lead, lean, lend, rale, real, abler, alder, areal, baled, baler, banal, blade, bland, blare, blear, blend, eland, haled, haler, laden, learn, renal, arable, balder, blared, darnel, handle, herald, herbal, lander, adrenal, blander, halberd, handler, HANDLEBAR.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE