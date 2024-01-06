Three Kings’ Day in Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 06 Jan 2024 • 7:19

Don’t get the bean! Credit: Shutterstock/1886963830

January 6 in Spain is celebrated as the day of the Three Magic Kings, known here as the ‘Dia de Reyes’.

It is a very special celebration for the country, and is often referred to as ‘Spanish Christmas’ due to the fact that it is their day for families to come together for a festive feast, exchange gifts, and spend quality time in loved ones’ company.

The day is also known as the ‘Feast of the Epiphany’, and holds its roots in the story of the adoration of the baby Jesus by the Three Wise Men, also known as the Magi or the Three Kings. These go by the names of Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, and they are said to have travelled to present baby Jesus with three symbolic gifts, gold, frankincense and myrrh. Their modes of transport were: a horse, a camel and an elephant. In many Catholic countries, it’s also a bank holiday, but Spain is one of the only nations that marks the day by exchanging gifts, that the children are told have been brought by these Kings.

One of the most important parts to Dia de Reyes is the much loved sweet treat, the Three Kings’ Cake, or Roscon de Reyes. This can be enjoyed at breakfast or after the main meal of the day. It is a sweet bread that is filled with cream and adorned with dried fruits and sugar. Inside, a small prize is hidden, as well as a lone bean. Traditionally, the person who finds the lucky prize is supposed to be King or Queen for the day (a gold paper crown is often provided with the cake) while he who ends up with the unlucky bean is expected to pay for next year’s Kings’ Cake!

As it is a national holiday, most establishments will be closed, so whether you are celebrating with Spanish friends, or simply taking it as a day of rest, Euro Weekly News wishes you all a very merry Kings’ Day!