Unveiling The Ancient Traditions Of The Roscon De Reyes

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Jan 2024 • 18:28

Roscon de reyes. Artistosteles/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Have you ever wondered about the origins of the Three Kings’ Roscon, a staple in Spanish Christmas celebrations?

This sweet festive delight, roughly translated as Kings Cake, is traditionally filled with cream, has evolved over centuries into a symbol of celebration and anticipation for the Epiphany.

The Saturnalian Roots

Dating back to Ancient Rome, the roscon’s story begins with the Saturnalia festivals in December.

These events honoured Saturn, the god of agriculture, with cakes laden with honey, dried fruits, dates, and figs. These treats were shared among slaves and peasants, signifying the start of a tradition that would traverse through time and cultures.

A Symbol Of Fortune And Fertility

Initially, the roscon contained only a bean, representing luck and fertility. The fortunate individual who discovered the bean in their slice was deemed lucky, with predictions of a prosperous year ahead.

Over the centuries, this custom merged with Christian traditions, adding layers of meaning and celebration to the roscon.

The Evolution Into A Christmas Treet

As time progressed, the tradition of the King of Faba emerged. Julio Caro Baroja, in his work ‘El Carnaval’, mentions two 12th-century accounts of this practice.

By 1361, the child who found the bean during the Epiphany was crowned King of Faba. This evolution brought new elements to the roscon, with its circular shape and crown-like appearance symbolizing the Epiphany and the visit of the Three Wise Men to baby Jesus.

The roscon’s form also reflects the continuous cycle of life and nature, embodying concepts of eternity and unity.

Today, the roscon de Reyes holds a cherished place in Spanish festivities, especially on Twelfth Night, January 5, and January 6, Three Kings Day.

Despite technological advancements, the tradition endures, reminding us to prepare for the majesties’ arrival with early bedtimes, clean shoes, food for their camels, and gifts.

A traditional saying asserts: ‘A bean and a figure are well hidden in the cake: whoever is going to cut it should do so without mischief. If you find something a bit hard in your mouth, maybe it is the bean or maybe it is the figure.

‘If it is the bean that is found, this dessert you will pay more. If it is the figure, crowned and King you will be.’