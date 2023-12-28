Historical Roscon de Reyes in Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 16:20

A sweet treat for all to enjoy! Credit: Shutterstock/1270190182

THE largest Roscon de Reyes in the history of the Almanzora Valley has been planned, and it will be a massive 35 metres!

The Council of the town of Zurgena has confirmed that on January 5, the largest roscon de reyes that has ever been made in this part of Almeria will be produced, in a bid to attract visitors as well as delight local residents.

The traditional sweet treat will be a whopping 35 metres and can be tasted for free during the day when the Three Kings take their tour round Zurgenero.

“We are going to make a giant king’s roscon that will also be distributed by Their Majesties” stated the Mayor of the town, Domingo Trabalon, who also compared the impressive cake to “the dimensions of an indoor football field, since it will be almost the distance between one goal and another.”

Although the radical roscon will surely take centre stage on the day of January 5, the Zurgena Council also wants to make sure that the experience will be unforgettable for all attendees, in more ways than one. For this reason, the day will also hold a number of other family activities. “We want children and families to have fun,” said the Mayor, so “at the same time as the roscon tasting begins, there will also be a dance exhibition.”

This will certainly be a very special afternoon for the town Zurgena, and without a doubt one that most have never experienced before!