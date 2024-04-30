Europe´s largest electric car battery recycling plant

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 14:18

Electric car Credit: Kindel Media, Pexels

Costa Blanca breaks European records by becoming the home of the largest electric car battery recycling plant.

The GDV Mobility (platform for electric vehicles) received funding from the Valencian government to place the EU’s largest electric car battery repair plant in Alicante, building a factory in the Llano de los Espartales with an area of 3,000 square metres.

Last year, GDV Mobility saved approximately 200,000 lithium batteries by preventing between 0.6 and 1.2 tons of lithium from being crushed per day, making a significant contribution to the efforts in sustainability.

At the moment, the GDV Mobility recovers electric batteries to 90 per cent of their initial capacity and 80 per cent of battery life through their innovative methods. The company revealed that in the new factory, its production capacity will become five times larger, rising to approximately 4,000 tons of lithium.

Through this development, battery costs will also be reduced by up to 80 per cent, addressing one of the biggest concerns of high expenses which electric car owners face. Not only will this installation become the largest electric car battery recycling plant in Europe but it will become the first hazardous waste management plant in the Valencian Community.