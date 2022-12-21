Three Kings Day is celebrated all over Spain and on the Costa del Sol it’s no different

The streets are lined with excitable children and families waiting for sweets and treats to be thrown their way by the Kings and their entourage as the parade goes by.

The Three Kings have the magic ability to appear simultaneously all over Spain at the same time.

In Malaga, the parade starts at 5:30.PM at the Town Hall on Avenida de Cervantes. The parade then heads on to Plaza del General Torrijos, Plaza de la Marina, Alameda Principal, Puerta del Mar, Atarazanas, Plaza de Arriola, Pasillo de Santa Isabel, Calle Alamos and Plaza de la Merced.

In Torremolinos, the starting time is a little earlier. At 4:00.PM the parade begins at Plaza Blas Infante then on to Avenida Rafael, Quintana, Calle Europa, Avenida Isabel Manoja, Avenida Los Manantiales, Plaza Costa del Sol, Avenida Joan Miro, Calle Doctor Jimenez Encina, Calle Garcia de la Serna, Avenida Rafael Quintana ending at Torremolinos Town Hall.

In Benalmadena Pueblo the starting time is 4:30.PM beginning at Recinto Ferial Los Nadales, then on to Calle San Miguel, Avenida del Chorrillo, Avenida Juan Luis Peralta, Calle Jeronimo Garriga, Calle Lomillas, Plaza de Espana, Calle Real, and back to Avenida Juan Luis Peralta.

In Fuengirola, the procession starts at 4:00.PM at Calle Mallorca, then on to Avenida de Mijas, Avenida Juan Gomez Juanito, Calle Camilo Jose Cela, Calle Molino de Viento, Avenida Condes de San Isidro, Avenida Matias Saenz de Tejada, Avenida Ramon y Cajal and finally, Avenida de Los Boliches.

Las Lagunas, Mijas commences proceedings at 5:00.PM at Parque Maria Zambrano then on to Avenida Miguel Hernandez, Calle Antonio Machado, Avenida Margarita, Camino Viejo de Coin, Calle San Cristobal, Calle San Javier, Calle la Union, Avenida de Mijas, Camino del Albero, Avenida Dinamarca, Calle Geranio ending at the Parque de Andalucia.

La Cala de Mijas’ parades start at 5:00.PM at Bulevar then on to Calle Marbella, Calle Torreon, Calle Torremolinos, back to Bulevar and Calle Marbella, Calle Cartama and Parque de la Butibamba.

Marbella begins its parade at 6:00.PM at the Marbella Marina then on to Avenida Severo Ochoa, Avenida Ramon y Cajal, Avenida Soriano and Plaza Monsenor Rodrigo Bocanegra.