Latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 15:23

Excited racers in Cantoria Credit: La Polvora

Record race

A record number of runners participated in the fifth edition of the La Polvora Trail, which saw more than 740 athletes come together in Cantoria.

Cantoria once again starred in its famous sporting events, enjoying a record year in which more than 740 participants were present in its renowned race for all ages and abilities.

From early in the morning, Cantoria buzzed with excitement as the crowds started to gather, with Pepe Yepes at the controls as speaker, announcing the starting times.

In total, 102 trophies were awarded after the race among all categories, before the day came to a close with a well deserved feast for all!

A place in the sun

Once again, the region of Almeria has become the star of the show in the latest filming of the hit UK television series, A place in the sun.

Vicki from Dream Homes Almeria was seen filming with the one and only Ben Hillman last week on Thursday, January 25 in the Los Torres area in Arboleas.

The real estate agency revealed on their social media that a number of properties were to be filmed during the last two weeks of January as another British couple looks to start their dream life under the Spanish sun.

So if you’re planning to make a quick trip to the shop at any point, make sure to be camera ready, or if all else fails, put on the really big sunglasses!

Darling Dames

The Dames group in Huercal-Overa are a ladies social group open to all women in the region of Almeria, who focus on giving back to the community in which they live and thrive.

Recently, these generous ladies purchased eight brand new benches for the local hospital, La Inmaculada, in Huercal-Overa. These benches are now situated in and around the Hospital, wherever needed for patients, visitors and medical staff alike.

The hospital has publicly thanked this kind group for their giving gesture, as this ladies social society will no doubt continue to make the community in and around Huercal-Overa a better place.

Pie, Mash and Liquor

Don’t miss a full night of entertainment, all in celebration of Mia’s birthday – and the best part is – everyone’s welcome!

Jake Collins Entertainment, in association with PJ’s Cafe, presents Pie, Mash and Liquor, a night of fabulous food and lots of fun! With local legend Steve Fisher as Rod Stewart, followed by an incredible live performance by Jake Collins, this evening is sure to be one nobody will forget!

The party starts at 8.30pm and booking is essential as seats are filling fast.

Call +34 634 36 84 46 for more information and to reserve your place.

Parrots pinched!

Two Amazon parrots are among nine exotic birds that were stolen from the Interpretation Centre and Ornithological Park, La Balsa del Sapo, located in Las Norias de Daza (El Ejido).

During the night of Saturday, January 17, an alleged robbery was reported through an official statement on the centre’s social networks.

Among the stolen species are two ‘Militaris’ macaws, one Amazon macaw, three ‘Azulamarillo’ macaws, two Amazon parrots and the cockatoo known as ‘Alba’, who is one of the most charismatic animals and much loved by the regular visitors to the park.

La Balsa del Sapo has now called on all its neighbours to urge them to contact the park if they notice “any suspicious sale of birds.”

NEARLY fatal fall

A cyclist nearly suffered a fatal fall on Sunday, January 28 after falling into a twelve metre ravine in Lucainena de las Torres, Almeria.

Luckily, the man was rescued by firefighters, and suffered only a few bruises from a fall that could have easily cost him his life.

At 2pm on Sunday, January 28, Emergency Telephone 112 responded to a distress call that indicated a cyclist had fallen to the bottom of a ravine and requested help to rescue him. The accident had occurred on the greenway that runs between Lucainena and Venta del Pobre.

The coordinating centre then notified the Levante Firefighters and the Police, who quickly moved to the scene.

According to the Guardia Civil, the injured man was conscious, although bruised and at the time a fractured hip was suspected.

When the firefighters arrived, the cyclist was unable to move, and in a ravine with a depth of about twelve metres, as reported by the Turre Firefighters themselves.

The man was later transferred to the Torrecardenas hospital, but is now reported to be at home and will make a full recovery.

Dreambeach’s line-up

The Dreambeach festival has confirmed some new names on the line-up for its tenth anniversary event this year.

The mayor of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, presented the introduction of the region’s famous Dreambeach festival at FITUR in Madrid.

The festival will take place in a new space which is located in El Toyo-Retamar, and during the presentation many international artists were announced to be performing at the event. Well known names including Nico Moreno, Joris Voorn and Nina Kraviz will perform alongside David Guetta from August 1 to 4 at what is sure to be an entertaining three days of fun.

During her speech, the Mayor explained that: “our motto in this edition of FITUR is ‘Almeria, change your perspective’, aimed at promoting the new possibilities that Almeria generates in tourist segments in which we want to be a reference, such as blue tourism, sports and music festivals.”

Tickets are available at www.dreambeach.es

Work and live in Vera

The town of Vera seems to be the current role model for the ‘Almeria Work and Live Destination’ project.

The project took its first steps, and opened itself to the world at the international tourism fair, FITUR Madrid.

‘Almeria Work and Live Destination’ plans to shine light on the province of Almeria as the best place to settle and telework, taking heed from the enormous success and potential of the pilot experience of the Veratense Council through ‘Vera, Teleworking City’.

The president of the Provincial Council, Javier A. Garcia is currently working closely with the mayor of Veracruz, Alfonso Garcia, in a bid to highlight that ‘Almeria work and live Destination’ is a project full of opportunities to attract talent, companies and professionals who can develop their professional and business activities accompanied by an exceptional quality of life in Almeria.

Garcia explained that: “Only we Almerians know the benefits and quality of life that our province offers its residents. We consider this project a priority initiative to attract talent and so that digital nomads can learn about the opportunities that our land offers. We are sure that many of these nomads, when they know the quality of life that Almeria offers, will stop being so.”