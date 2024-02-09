By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Feb 2024 • 8:43

Europe anticipating a dazzling display of the Northern Lights. Image: Mumemories / Shutterstock.com.

Until August, the Northern Lights phenomenon, also known as the Aurora Borealis, is anticipated to be particularly spectacular.

Heightened activity is expected in the skies above parts of Europe.

This occurrence is attributed to a period of extreme space weather forecasted in the upcoming weeks and months.

The Aurora Borealis is a mesmerising natural spectacle that graces the night skies in high-latitude regions of the Northern Hemisphere.

It occurs due to the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field.

According to forecasts from the Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre, the sun is reaching the peak of its 11-year activity cycle, known as a solar maximum, in 2024.

This means that the Northern Lights are expected to be stronger and more vibrant than they have been in at least a decade.

Megan Eaves, the London Delegate for DarkSky International, explains that this heightened activity will result in more intense and frequent auroras in both the northern and southern hemispheres.

To maximize your chances of witnessing this celestial display, it is advisable to seek out areas with minimal light pollution, providing optimal viewing conditions for the Northern Lights.