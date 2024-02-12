Marbella Lighthouse to be renovated

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 12 Feb 2024 • 16:41

The Marbella lighthouse Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall has begun the remodelling of the plot of more than 2,200 square metres of the Marbella Lighthouse to integrate it into the surroundings, connecting the promenade with the Antonio Belón avenue, and to provide the site with municipal offices and extensive gardens.

The Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, visited the works, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2024, and said that they will make this facility, “a more accessible and enjoyable space for the public”. The work has an investment of €1 million, financed by the Provincial Council of Málaga, “as the objective pursued by the Town Hall was to get the best value for money, at no cost to the municipal coffers, but to make this area available to the residents”.

She also said that the lighthouse, “is operational and will continue to be so”. In addition to the lighthouse itself, there are two other buildings that have been closed for a very long time and which need a major refurbishment and, in the adjoining space, “we are going to have an area of almost 1,700 square metres of gardens, with shrubs and large trees which will all be adapted to low water consumption“, Muñoz concluded.