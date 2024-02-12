Spain vs Scotland – Benalmadena

By Bill Anderson •
The Municipal Sports Field El Retamar becomes the epicenter of European field hockey during the month of February with the arrival of numerous stages of European teams.
The Spanish women’s field hockey team will meet in Benalmádena from February 11 to 16 and will play three friendly matches against Scotland.
Olympic Qualifiers
The Municipal sport’s ground El Retamar becomes the epicenter of European field hockey during the month of February with the arrival of numerous European team stages. The municipality of Benalmádena receives some visitors of maximum luxury: the Redsticks. The women’s national team won a few weeks ago the qualifying ticket for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and arrives in Benalmadena from February 11 to 16 as part of their preparation for the Olympic Games. The Benalmadena sports facility will host the training sessions of the Spanish national team and also those of the Scottish team; they will play three friendly matches between them at the Municipal Sports Field El Retamar (Wednesday 14, 10:30 am; Thursday 15, 17:00 pm; and Friday 16, 13:00 pm. Free admission).
In addition to the highlight of the Copa del Rey y de la Reina Iberdrola will be played in Benalmadena between 15 and 17 March, teams such as Nijmengen, Victoria or Tillburg, who this season are strongly aspiring to promotion to the Dutch top division, will be staying throughout the month of February. Entrance is free.
In Benalmádena, there will be many players who qualified for the Olympic Games a few weeks ago in Valencia with the Spanish national team. For a sport like field hockey, qualifying for the Olympic Games is crucial for its diffusion, its growth and for the economic planning of the next Olympic cycle.
