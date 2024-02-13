Nerja Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 19:19

ON the weekend of February 10 to 11 Nerja celebrated Carnival 2024 with a variety of parades, entertainment, and family activities. The lively Carnival activities transformed this beautiful coastal town into a showcase of creativity and dedication. The parades were made up of locals and dance groups who wore the most colourful and imaginative costumes and they danced through the streets bringing to life almost a year’s worth of preparation.

Prizes Awarded for the Best Carnival Attire

The best, most original, and most elaborate costumes were chosen at the end of the parade and the winners were presented with their prizes. The themes ranged from typical carnival costumes to wildlife themes, even St Patrick himself made an appearance!

The celebrations also included a children’s party and finished with the ‘Burial of the Chanquete’ (a type of fish like whitebait). This is an annual Spanish ceremony that celebrates the end of the Carnival. It is also known as the ‘Burial of the Sardine’ in other regions of Spain.

Carnival Evolution: From Middle Ages to Modern Celebrations

Carnival in Spain is an ancient festive celebration that changed and adapted since it was first documented in the Middle Ages. It is a celebration that now usually takes place before the beginning of Lent.

