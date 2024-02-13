Trending:

Nerja Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 19:19

Nerja’s Colourful Carnival Images: Nerja Town Hall

ON the weekend of February 10 to 11 Nerja celebrated Carnival 2024 with a variety of parades, entertainment, and family activities. The lively Carnival activities transformed this beautiful coastal town into a showcase of creativity and dedication. The parades were made up of locals and dance groups who wore the most colourful and imaginative costumes and they danced through the streets bringing to life almost a year’s worth of preparation.

Prizes Awarded for the Best Carnival Attire

The best, most original, and most elaborate costumes were chosen at the end of the parade and the winners were presented with their prizes. The themes ranged from typical carnival costumes to wildlife themes, even St Patrick himself made an appearance!

Images: Nerja Town Hall

The celebrations also included a children’s party and finished with the ‘Burial of the Chanquete’ (a type of fish like whitebait). This is an annual Spanish ceremony that celebrates the end of the Carnival. It is also known as the ‘Burial of the Sardine’ in other regions of Spain.

Images: Nerja Town Hall
Images: Nerja Town Hall

Carnival Evolution: From Middle Ages to Modern Celebrations

Carnival in Spain is an ancient festive celebration that changed and adapted since it was first documented in the Middle Ages. It is a celebration that now usually takes place before the beginning of Lent.

Images: Nerja Town Hall

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading