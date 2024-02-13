Nerja Carnival 2024

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Feb 2024 • 19:19
Nerja’s Colourful Carnival
Images: Nerja Town Hall
ON the weekend of February 10 to 11 Nerja celebrated Carnival 2024 with a variety of parades, entertainment, and family activities. The lively Carnival activities transformed this beautiful coastal town into a showcase of creativity and dedication. The parades were made up of locals and dance groups who wore the most colourful and imaginative costumes and they danced through the streets bringing to life almost a year’s worth of preparation.
The best, most original, and most elaborate costumes were chosen at the end of the parade and the winners were presented with their prizes. The themes ranged from typical carnival costumes to wildlife themes, even St Patrick himself made an appearance!
The celebrations also included a children’s party and finished with the ‘Burial of the Chanquete’ (a type of fish like whitebait). This is an annual Spanish ceremony that celebrates the end of the Carnival. It is also known as the ‘Burial of the Sardine’ in other regions of Spain.
Carnival in Spain is an ancient festive celebration that changed and adapted since it was first documented in the Middle Ages. It is a celebration that now usually takes place before the beginning of Lent.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.