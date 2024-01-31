Cave of wonders: Nerja highlights natural beauty

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 22:30

Cueva de Nerja Takes Centre Stage at Fitur Image: Shutterstock/ Sergey Dzyuba

NERJA Town Hall and the Cueva de Nerja (the Cave of Nerja) Foundation are collaborating at the tourism fair Fitur 2024 to spotlight Nerja’s unparalleled charm. This year’s joint efforts emphasise the town’s natural beauty, sunny beaches, and historical cave, home to the Epipaleolithic skeleton ‘Pepita.’ The campaign includes a week-long presence in Madrid, featuring a city-wide screen campaign, daily presentations, and a gala event.

Unveiling the Beauty: Nerja Town Hall and Cueva de Nerja Collaboration

The Gala, titled ‘Nerja and its Cave: Experience Them!’ will be hosted by Foundation President Javier Salas and Mayor José Alberto Armijo, attracting professionals from the tourism, culture, and communication sectors. Special guests include former Real Madrid President Ramón Calderón and filmmaker Miguel Martí.

Journey to the Epipaleolithic: Cueva de Nerja’s Captivating Campaign

The Cueva de Nerja takes centre stage in 2024 with the campaign ‘Cueva de Nerja: Journey to the Epipaleolithic,’ inviting visitors to experience the cave through the eyes of ‘Pepita’ (the skeleton). This initiative marks the most impactful joint tourism effort by Nerja Town Hall and Cueva de Nerja in the last decade.

