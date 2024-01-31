Cave of wonders: Nerja highlights natural beauty

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 31 Jan 2024 • 22:30
Cueva de Nerja Takes Centre Stage at Fitur
Image: Shutterstock/ Sergey Dzyuba
NERJA Town Hall and the Cueva de Nerja (the Cave of Nerja) Foundation are collaborating at the tourism fair Fitur 2024 to spotlight Nerja’s unparalleled charm. This year’s joint efforts emphasise the town’s natural beauty, sunny beaches, and historical cave, home to the Epipaleolithic skeleton ‘Pepita.’ The campaign includes a week-long presence in Madrid, featuring a city-wide screen campaign, daily presentations, and a gala event.
The Gala, titled ‘Nerja and its Cave: Experience Them!’ will be hosted by Foundation President Javier Salas and Mayor José Alberto Armijo, attracting professionals from the tourism, culture, and communication sectors. Special guests include former Real Madrid President Ramón Calderón and filmmaker Miguel Martí.
The Cueva de Nerja takes centre stage in 2024 with the campaign ‘Cueva de Nerja: Journey to the Epipaleolithic,’ inviting visitors to experience the cave through the eyes of ‘Pepita’ (the skeleton). This initiative marks the most impactful joint tourism effort by Nerja Town Hall and Cueva de Nerja in the last decade.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.