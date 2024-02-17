Benidorm raw sewage dumping scandal

By Katriona Sporkmann • Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 17:00

Sierra Helada cove Credit: Emilio Sánchez

Reports are being received that untreated sewage has been dumped into the sea off Benidorm.

Maintenance work is being done at the Benidorm water treatment plant and the Ministry for the Environment is said to have taken the decision to allow the discharges. The action has angered environmental groups and members of the governing board of the Sierra Helada Natural Park have called for an emergency meeting to address the issue.

As the only maritime land park in the Valencian Community, the ecological importance of this nature reserve cannot be underestimated. Most of the protected zone is underwater, consisting of Poseidon seagrass which creates oxygen, food and homes for countless species of sea life.

The Sierra Helada is also vital for tourism, as it is situated between Benidorm and Albir. Both centres support a range of land and water-based leisure activities year-round and local businesses have expressed concern for the health and reputation of the area.