Benidorm raw sewage dumping scandal

By Katriona Sporkmann •
Published: 17 Feb 2024 • 17:00
Sierra Helada cove
Credit: Emilio Sánchez
Reports are being received that untreated sewage has been dumped into the sea off Benidorm.
Maintenance work is being done at the Benidorm water treatment plant and the Ministry for the Environment is said to have taken the decision to allow the discharges. The action has angered environmental groups and members of the governing board of the Sierra Helada Natural Park have called for an emergency meeting to address the issue.
As the only maritime land park in the Valencian Community, the ecological importance of this nature reserve cannot be underestimated. Most of the protected zone is underwater, consisting of Poseidon seagrass which creates oxygen, food and homes for countless species of sea life.
The Sierra Helada is also vital for tourism, as it is situated between Benidorm and Albir. Both centres support a range of land and water-based leisure activities year-round and local businesses have expressed concern for the health and reputation of the area.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.