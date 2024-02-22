EPIC is more than just a real estate

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 22 Feb 2024 • 12:14

IN the world of real estate, amidst the bustling markets and fast-paced transactions, a beacon shines which radiates the feeling of authenticity, care, and tradition.

EPIC Real Estate, nestled in the heart of Alfaz-Albir, typifies what it truly means to put ‘REAL’ back into real estate.

Founded and cultivated by a Dutch family, EPIC is more than just a business; It’s a testament to the values of its founders, now led by the dynamic duo of Heidi and her sister, who are guided by the wisdom of their father and other cherished family members.

Their roots run deep in this picturesque Dutch community, and their commitment to their town and its people is unwavering.

What sets EPIC apart is their genuine care for people and their understanding of what truly matters in life. Beyond merely buying or selling properties, EPIC is committed to the well-being of their clients.

They believe in forging lasting relationships and creating homes where memories are made and cherished for generations.

Step into their office, and you’ll find a unique centrepiece – a kitchen, as for EPIC, the kitchen symbolises more than just a place to cook!

It’s the heart of the family, where stories are shared, laughter echoes, and bonds are strengthened. It’s a reflection of their belief in traditional family values and the importance of togetherness.

However EPIC isn’t just about sentimentality; they also deliver unparalleled service and the finest properties in the area. Whether you’re buying or selling, their expertise and dedication ensure a seamless experience from start to finish.

Their doors are always open, inviting you to pop in for a chat, a cup of coffee, and perhaps find your dream home along the way.

In a world that often feels impersonal and hurried, EPIC Real Estate stands out as a comforting presence – a ‘knuffel’ to the soul, as they say in Dutch.

With their passion for their business, their town, and the genuine connections they foster, EPIC is more than just a real estate agency; it’s a home away from home.

So, for a truly authentic real estate experience, look no further than EPIC – where every transaction is infused with care, tradition, and a touch of true Dutch warmth.

Putting the knuffel back into business

Contact details:

Website: https://www.epic-properties.es/ • https://landings.euroweeklynews.com/epic-caral/

Office Telephone: 0034 966 860 481

Heidi Bor: 0034 652 138 577

Email Heidi: bor@epic-properties.es

Luisa Carmona: 0034 677 455 892

Email Luisa: luisacarmona7@gmail.com

Address : Avenida País Valencià 3, local, 03580, Alfaz de Pi • Opening Hours: Monday-Friday 9 am – 5 pm. Closed on Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays.