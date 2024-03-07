The Sanctuary Cafe – Home of Wellbeing

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Mar 2024 • 13:36

The Sanctuary Cafe Credit: Anna Akopyan

From fish and steak to gluten-free, vegan options, the Sanctuary Cafe is the place to provide dishes for your health and taste.

Opened in June last year, the Sanctuary Cafe already has a five out of five rating and becoming a popular health treat for locals and visitors.

With a fully English-speaking staff and predominantly English-speaking clientele, everyone in the cafe shares the value of high-quality products and wellbeing awareness.

Same price, better quality. The cafe offers a wide range of breakfasts, including the traditional English breakfast, or the native North African, shakshuka, as well as Eggs Your Way on Toast personalised dishes.

Whether you like your bread white, multi-seed, or gluten-free, it will be available at the Sanctuary Cafe.

With acai bowls and add-on customisation of protein shakes and smoothies, the cafe also offers special menus, regularly updated to fit the changing tastes of the customers and experiment with cuisines and flavours.

However hectic your day is, the Sanctuary Cafe is the spot to catch a brunch break and enjoy a calming coffee drink, which stays hot for a surprisingly long amount of time, due to the specialised kitchenware.

The cafe invites visitors to attend English and international events, including native cuisine evenings.

If you missed out on the recent Andalucian night, visit the Sanctuary Cafe on the upcoming Mother´s Day.

Women-owned, and run predominantly by women, the cafe has created a Mother´s Day special menu, including an on-arrival immunity shot, a main course, dessert with tea or coffee and a free-flowing prosecco treat.

The Sanctuary Cafe is located at Plaza Bulevar de la Cala Local 18b, La Cala de Mijas with both indoor and outdoor space.

The opening hours are 10 am until 4 pm.