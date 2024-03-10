Open spaces for Copenhagen chimps

By Linda Hall • Published: 10 Mar 2024 • 13:08

NEW ENCLOSURE: One of Copenhagen zoo’s nine chimpanzees Photo credit: CC/Daderot

An anonymous donation of 17 million kroner (approximately €2.3 million) will provide more freedom for Copenhagen zoo’s nine chimpanzees.

Speaking to the Danish media, the zoo’s Zoological director Mads Frost Bertelsen explained that the management had been hoping for some time to provide the chimpanzees with more space to move around and enjoy the changing seasons.

“I’m looking forward to seeing them rustling their way through dry leaves, soaking up the sun or splashing around in the rain when they want to,” Frost Bertelsen said.

“The new facility will make all this possible. In fact, it is a priority if we are to keep this species here,” he added.

The Zoological director went on to reveal that the zoo was in long-term contact and on good terms with the unnamed benefactor, resulting in their significant support for the outdoor facility which will be built alongside the existing enclosure that was built in 1983.

“Obviously, we are looking forward to making a start, as it has been a long-standing target to give the chimpanzees better opportunities to fulfil their potential,” Frost Bertelsen continued.

“Plans have already been drawn up and we are happy to say that the financial aspect of the project has been finalised,” he said.

Work is due to begin on March 18 and if all goes according to schedule, the new enclosure should be completed by autumn 2024.