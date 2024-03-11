Trending:

Incident at roundabout in Banus

By John Smith • Updated: 11 Mar 2024 • 15:14

The interior of La Sala Banus Credit: La Sala Pedro Jaen

There was some speculation on social media on March 11 concerning an incident which occurred by La Sala in Puerto Banus at around 1pm.

According to a spokesperson for the restaurant group the restaurant would remain closed for lunch due to an incident on the roundabout in front of the restaurant by Calle Juan Belmonte.

Police are in attendance but they will reopen in time for service that evening.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Smith

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica. Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene. Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development. Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading