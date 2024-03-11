Looking for Companions?

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 11:30

Companions Club in Albir Credit: Paul S H McFarlane, Facebook

You´ll find them in Albir. Companions Albir is an English-speaking social club, welcoming all nationalities to their get-togethers across the Costa Blanca.

The group brings the English-speaking residents of the Spanish coast together to share news and advice on living in Spain and have a fun time at the beach cafes, local events and beyond.

The collective was founded in 2004 and has since been renamed and changed in members.

Sadly, the Covid crisis put the Companions on hold but the friends stayed in touch and are now arranging a wide variety of events.

Companions ́ favourite spot is the Rober Palace Hotel in Albir, where they meet every Tuesday from 11am, sipping on morning coffee and chatting about everything in the world. All new members are welcome to come to the next meeting.

Important notices in the local community and upcoming trips or excursions, organised by the Companions are always announced at the weekly meetings.

Shopping trips, special Lunch Menus, wine tasting, hiking, and even cruises: the Companions get together to experience the best of Spain.

To join, visit the weekly Tuesday meeting at Rober Palace Hotel in Albir or contact Companions of Facebook Companions Albir – Public Group.