Well deserved award

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 10:23

Anne Bowles receiving the award from Mayor, Ana Mata Photo: Facebook / Mijas Town Hall

Anne Bowles, member of la Cala Lions, was surprised and honoured to receive an award from Ana Mata the Mayor of Mijas. Anne was selected with five other ladies to receive an award for their services to the community at a gala event in Mijas celebrating International Women’s Day.

“These are indispensable women for Mijas as they carry out outstanding social work, carrying out tasks that help to promote culture, sport, traditions and helping people in vulnerable situations”, said Ana Mata, adding that, “Anne Bowles, founder of the diabetes group of the Lions Club of La Cala, has been chosen for her more than 20 years of raising awareness about this disease”.

In her address, after thanking the Mayor, Anne explained that the award was only possible because of all the enormous help La Cala de Mijas Lions Club have given to her and her late husband Frank in the fight to raise awareness of the hidden causes of diabetes.

Silent killer

The Diabetic Support Group works to increase the awareness of this potential silent killer, by providing much needed information through regular talking and testing. Thanks were also given to her nurses Fay and Mercy, the volunteers Max, Jon, Dot and Diane who are always available to help, together with her friend fellow Lion Anita. Katja and Lauro of the La Cala Town Hall Foreigners department were also warmly thanked.

Anne said, “Without all the collaboration from these people I would not be here receiving this welcome award today – so once again very big thanks to you all and Viva Mijas!”