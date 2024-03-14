UK Government redefines ‘extremism’

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 10:14

Michael Gove MP. Credit: Open Government License 3

Will a clearer definition from the UK Government make a difference in the battle against extremism?

On Thursday, March 14, the UK government has revised its approach to confronting extremism, driven by the escalating extremist threat highlighted by the October 7 terror incidents in Israel.

Revised definition to address modern threats

As of today, a sharpened and more targeted definition of extremism is in effect, aimed at enhancing the government’s capability to tackle the evolving challenge of extremism within the UK.

This clarification is designed to prevent governmental departments and officials from inadvertently supporting or legitimising extremist entities or individuals that promote ideologies undermining fundamental rights and freedoms or the UK’s liberal parliamentary democracy.

The government has also introduced new engagement guidelines to ensure that interactions with the public do not unintentionally endorse extremist views.

Strategic focus on extremism

This strategy emerges in response to a significant rise in hate crimes following the October 7 attacks, with a notable increase in both antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents across the UK.

Since October 7, the Community Security Trust recorded 4,103 antisemitic incidents in the UK in 2023, an increase of 147 per cent compared to 2022, and Tell MAMA recorded a 335 per cent increase in anti-Muslim hate cases in the last four months.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced: ‘The United Kingdom is a success story – a multi-national, multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy. It is stronger because of its diversity.’

He went on to say: ‘But our democracy and our values of inclusivity and tolerance are under challenge from extremists.

‘The pervasiveness of extremist ideologies has become increasingly clear in the aftermath of the [October 7] attacks and poses a real risk to the security of our citizens and our democracy.

‘This is the work of Extreme Right-Wing and Islamist extremists who are seeking to separate Muslims from the rest of society and create division within Muslim communities.

‘They seek to radicalise individuals, deny people their full rights, suppress freedom of expression, incite hatred, and undermine our democratic institutions.’

Gove concluded: ‘Today’s measures will ensure that government does not inadvertently provide a platform to those setting out to subvert democracy and deny other people’s fundamental rights. This is the first in a series of measures to tackle extremism and protect our democracy.’

The Government’s definition of extremism

‘Extremism is the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance, that aims to:

negate or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others; or undermine, overturn or replace the UK’s system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights; or intentionally create a permissive environment for others to achieve the results in (1) or (2).’

Professor Ian Acheson, Senior Advisor, Counter Extremism Project said: ‘These are necessary next steps to confront and deter those who advocate for violent extremism.

‘Hateful anti-British ideas that undermine our democracy creating intimidation and fear need ideologues to drive them.

‘It is intolerable that the state underwrites people and organisations poisoning community life in one of the most successful multi-ethnic countries in the world.’