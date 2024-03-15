UK get tough on illegal pet trade

By John Ensor • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 17:16

Image of a rescued puppy. Credit: Okssi/Shutterstock.com

Could a new law end finally put an end to pet smuggling?

The UK government has announced its support for a significant step in combating the illegal smuggling of cats and dogs.

On Friday, March 15 , a pivotal advancement was made with the introduction of the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Bill. Spearheaded by Selaine Saxby, this bill aims to plug the gaps that dishonest breeders and dealers use to unlawfully bring pets into the UK.

UK animal welfare

The UK is a pioneer in animal welfare, being the first country in the world to outlaw cruelty towards animals, and according to World Animal Protection’s Index is the highest-ranked G7 nation. This new bill is a testament to the nation’s ongoing commitment.

Each year, the UK sees a large number of pets entering the country, with 320,000 under the Pet Travel Scheme and 44,000 as commercial imports in 2023.

The legislation seeks to amend the Pet Travel Scheme, limiting the number of animals per vehicle to five and three per pedestrian or air traveller.

It ensures that pet movements coincide with the owner’s travel within a five-day window. This measure is designed to prevent the fraudulent import of animals under the guise of pet ownership.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay commented: ‘Pet smuggling is an abhorrent trade which causes great suffering to animals.

‘As a nation of animal lovers, and a dog lover myself, we will not accept this, which is why we are determined fulfil our manifesto commitment and bring it to an end.

‘This Bill will help protect the health and welfare of thousands of animals that are brought into the country each year and stop criminals looking to profit from the rise in demand for pets. We will do all we can to support its swift passage through Parliament,’ he concluded.

Stricter import conditions

Under the bill, future regulations will increase the minimum age for importing puppies and kittens to six months.

This change aims to spare young animals from stressful journeys that could affect their development and behaviour.

Moreover, the bill will prohibit the import of pregnant pets and those subjected to cruel alterations like ear cropping or declawing.

‘We really are a nation of pet lovers, and this legislation will ensure that the UK is a world leader in animal welfare,’ said Selaine Saxby MP, underscoring the UK’s leadership in animal protection.

The RSPCA and Dogs Trust have voiced their support, highlighting the bill’s potential to mitigate animal suffering and clamp down on the exploitation of young pets.

The proposed measures will also combat the inhumane practice of mutilating animals for aesthetics, a concern shared by many animal advocates.

Other animal welfare measures

According to the UK Government press release, the Action Plan for Animal Welfare, published in 2021, has brought in new laws to recognise animal sentience.

Some of these measures include tougher penalties for animal cruelty offences, an extension of the ivory ban to cover other ivory bearing species, legislation to ban glue traps, the import of detached shark fins and measures to ban the advertising and offering for sale of low welfare activities abroad.

Illegal pet smuggling not only poses a severe welfare risk to the animals involved but also contributes to the spread of disease and potential mortality.

This latest legislation aligns with the government’s Animal Welfare Action Plan, underscoring a commitment to curbing puppy smuggling and enhancing protections for animals.