Could this be the UK’s new Spanish favourite?

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 16:53

The lakes of Covadonga, Asturias. Credit: JavierOlivares/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

As Spain prepares for the influx of tourists, could it be that a lesser-visited region in northern Spain is set to hit the heights?

Both the UK and Spanish media are, predicting a surge in British tourists attracted by its unique blend of culture, history, and nature.

Asturias: A Hidden Gem

This spotlight falls on Asturias, a region celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes that span from snow-capped mountains to pristine beaches.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, Asturias welcomed 380,000 visitors in 2023, a figure expected to rise thanks to its recent acclaim.

Known for its self-titled classical anthem, Asturias offers more than just natural beauty. An article in the Financial Times article praises its ‘glorious’ landscape, including the Lakes of Covadonga and describes its major cities: Gijon as ‘bustling’; Oviedo, ‘charming’; and Aviles, ‘beautiful’.

From Gastronomy to Golden Beaches

Asturias doesn’t just captivate with its scenery; its rich cultural tapestry and gastronomic delights are equally compelling.

The sanctuary of the Virgin of Covadonga, the Victory Cross, and the pre-Romanesque churches such as Santa Maria del Naranco showcase its artistic heritage.

Meanwhile, modern architecture is represented by the Niemeyer Centre. The region’s beaches, hailed as some of the best in the Iberian Peninsula, include hidden gems like Playa del Silencio and popular spots such as San Lorenzo in Gijon.

The region is well known for its signature dish fabada Asturiana, but it has so much more to offer. Especially with the capital of Asturias, Oviedo, being named the 2024 Spanish Capital of Gastronomy, proving to be a major draw.

British tourists can look forward to sampling a wide variety of cheeses, over 329 to be exact, and traditional dishes in renowned establishments like Casa Lin and Casa Fermin. Not forgetting the famous Asturian cider houses on Gascona Street and in Cimadevilla, promising a taste of local hospitality.

Asturias is poised to charm British visitors this summer, offering a refreshing alternative to Spain’s more familiar destinations. With its combination of natural beauty, historic sites, and culinary excellence, it’s no wonder it has been earmarked it as a must-visit location.