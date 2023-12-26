Savouring Success: Oviedo Crowned Spanish Capital of Gastronomy for 2024

By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 9:40

Oviedo Cathedral in Plaza Alfonso II el Casto in Asturias. Image: Migel / Shutterstock.com.

Oviedo, the capital city of the Spanish region of Asturias, has been honoured with the prestigious title of Spanish Capital of Gastronomy for 2024.

The runners-up for this coveted accolade were Alicante (Region of Valencia), Antequera (Andalucía), and Castellón (Region of Valencia).

Nestled in the mountainous north of Spain, Asturian cuisine is renowned for its delectable offerings, including rich meat dishes like carne gobernada (beef braised in white wine), fresh seafood, creamy cheeses, savoury stuffed breads known as bollos preñaos, and hearty bean stews, with the famed fabada being the most iconic.

The region also boasts apples, a key ingredient in traditional Asturian cider (sidra), poured in a distinctive manner from a great height.

Oviedo, taking the baton from Cuenca (Castilla-La Mancha), was declared the 2024 Spanish Capital of Gastronomy earlier this month by the Spanish Federation of Hospitality and the Spanish Federation of Journalists and Tourism Writers (FEPET).

Having previously earned this esteemed title in 2012 and 2022, Oviedo stands as a gastronomic powerhouse, celebrated for its exceptional produce, traditional culinary offerings, culinary heritage, and renowned restaurants.

Notably, NM by Nacho Manzano secured its first Michelin star in November 2023.

In the year 2024, visitors to Oviedo and its surroundings can anticipate partaking in numerous events held throughout the city, celebrating Oviedo’s gastronomic traditions.

Dishes such as cachopo, a fried cheese-and-veal delicacy akin to escalope or schnitzel, are poised to take centre stage during these festivities.