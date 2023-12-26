By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 9:30

Alicante Sets Sail: MSC Cruises to Resume Home Port Status. Image: MSC / Facebook.

Alicante is set to regain its status as an MSC home port starting in May, with the company planning the departure of up to twenty ships from the city during the high season.

This new schedule is part of MSC Cruises’ 2024 cruise programme throughout Spain, specially designed for the summer season.

Due to security concerns arising from the Arab-Israeli conflict in the Red Sea, MSC had previously restructured its itineraries, leading to the relocation of its home port to Valencia in November.

However, the company has now announced its return to Alicante as a home port, with the MSC Orchestra resuming its departures from the city.

In the upcoming summer season, MSC Cruises will operate six ships with weekly departures, four of which will be based in Barcelona, two in Valencia, and the MSC Orchestra departing from both Malaga and Alicante every ten days.

The MSC Symphony, initially intended to replace the Orchestra for the winter season, remained in port due to the conflict but is expected to return to Alicante in May.

MSC Cruises has been steadily increasing its presence in Spain since 2019, expanding from three boarding ports (Valencia, Barcelona, and Palma) to include Tarragona, Alicante, Malaga, and Santa Cruz of Tenerife.

The company also plans to reinforce its offering of direct flights from major Spanish cities to accommodate passengers on up to nine ships exploring various itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe during the summer season.

The Alicante Cruise Tourism Association suggests that MSC has at least four additional stops planned in the city, with the potential for variations in the final number.