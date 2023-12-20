By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 7:51
Journey of Festive Joy: Alicante's Free Christmas Bus Tour. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
From December 22 to January 6, Alicante invites residents and visitors to embark on a journey through its festive landscape with the Christmas Bus.
The bus allows you to tour the main Christmas scenes in the heart of the capital completely free of charge.
Operating from 9:00 AM to 10:30 PM, the Christmas Bus route covers key locations including Plaza de España, Luceros, Federico Soto, Séneca, and La Rambla.
The route kicks off at Plaza de España, near the Panteón de Quijano, making stops at Plaza de los Luceros, Reyes Católicos, Avenida Federico Soto, Plaza Ruperto Chapí, and La Rambla de Méndez Núñez.
On Fridays and Saturdays in the afternoon, as well as all day on Sundays and holidays when Rambla Méndez Núñez is provisionally pedestrianised, the Christmas Bus will navigate through the streets of the Teatro and Duque de Zaragoza.
This deviation connects back to the Rambla in an upward direction towards Calle San Vicent and the Plaza de España.
During these times, the stop shifts to Plaza Ruperto Chapí, located in front of the Teatro Principal, instead of the usual one on La Rambla.
Carlos de Juan, the Councillor for Mobility, is encouraging residents and visitors to take advantage of this opportunity to leave their cars at home and use public transport to explore the city centre, enjoy the festive scenes, participate in scheduled activities, and complete their Christmas shopping free of charge.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.