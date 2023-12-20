By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 7:51

Journey of Festive Joy: Alicante's Free Christmas Bus Tour. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

From December 22 to January 6, Alicante invites residents and visitors to embark on a journey through its festive landscape with the Christmas Bus.

The bus allows you to tour the main Christmas scenes in the heart of the capital completely free of charge.

Operating from 9:00 AM to 10:30 PM, the Christmas Bus route covers key locations including Plaza de España, Luceros, Federico Soto, Séneca, and La Rambla.

The route kicks off at Plaza de España, near the Panteón de Quijano, making stops at Plaza de los Luceros, Reyes Católicos, Avenida Federico Soto, Plaza Ruperto Chapí, and La Rambla de Méndez Núñez.

On Fridays and Saturdays in the afternoon, as well as all day on Sundays and holidays when Rambla Méndez Núñez is provisionally pedestrianised, the Christmas Bus will navigate through the streets of the Teatro and Duque de Zaragoza.

This deviation connects back to the Rambla in an upward direction towards Calle San Vicent and the Plaza de España.

During these times, the stop shifts to Plaza Ruperto Chapí, located in front of the Teatro Principal, instead of the usual one on La Rambla.

Carlos de Juan, the Councillor for Mobility, is encouraging residents and visitors to take advantage of this opportunity to leave their cars at home and use public transport to explore the city centre, enjoy the festive scenes, participate in scheduled activities, and complete their Christmas shopping free of charge.