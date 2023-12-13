Airport bus lane under fire

By John Smith • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 18:33

The Bus-HOV lane Credit: Consell de Mallorca

One of the things that the PP and Vox politicians now controlling the Consell de Mallorca wanted was to remove the Bus-HOV (high occupation vehicle) lane at Palma Airport.

More accidents because lane is underused

It argued that the because the lane is actually underused, it increases the volume of traffic on the other lanes of the road, which in turn has contributed to an increase in accidents.

Permission to take this action has to be given by the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) and this was applied for some months ago.

It has now been revealed that although no formal decision is due until January, the DGT has indicated in a letter that it would prefer to at least see the lane remain operational during a period yet to be confirmed, which is considered the morning rush hour.

Should they appeal?

The Consell de Mallorca has released this information and commented that in the event that such a decision is imposed upon the Council, it that it would appeal as the ruling body considers that this experimental lane which only opened in November 2022 is without doubt a failure.