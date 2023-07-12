Malaga Airport Sets New Record For Passengers

By John Ensor • 12 July 2023 • 13:37
Image of Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport.
Credit: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com
In the last six months, Malaga Airport has broken its record for the number of passengers who passed through its doors.
The first half of 2023 has seen the airport process an incredible 10 million passengers, according to El Español de Malaga, Wednesday, July 12.
Despite the rising cost of living, the desire to travel and take a relaxing holiday has shown a marked increase. Everything from hotels, restaurants, and the weekly grocery shop, has made a dent in people’s pockets.
However, a surge in travellers has been evident, particularly after the confines of the pandemic and especially at Malaga it seems. If the trend continues, the airport is well on its way to exceeding 20 million passengers for the year.
According to figures released today by Aeropuertos Españoles y Navegación Aérea (Aena), show that from the beginning of January to the end of June, Malaga Airport has seen 10 million passengers. This smashes the previous record set in 2019 with a massive 9.2 per cent increase.
Malaga not only strengthens its position as the fourth largest airport in Spain, but the statistics prove that is also among the best-performing ones.
By comparison, Madrid has lost 2.7 per cent of passengers between January and June. Palma de Mallorca has seen an increase of 3.8 per cent and Alicante a 3.3 per cent increase.
Malaga stands out, tripling the growth of Palma and Alicante and leaving Madrid and Barcelona far behind. In the first half of the year, 73,680 flights operated at Malaga airport, 8.1 per cent more than in the same period of 2019.
More than 8 million passengers travelled to or from international destinations. A look at the figures for international visitors makes for an interesting comparison.
The United Kingdom contributed 2,410,951 passengers; Germany, 703,698; The Netherlands, 635,208; France, 559,553; Italy, 459,891 and Ireland 450,890.
Month-on-month, growth at the airport has been continuous but has been especially striking, in June with 2.1 million passengers, 14.3 per cent more than in the same month last year and 6 per cent more than in 2019.
A new record number of flights in one day has also been set. The previous record was set on August 4, 2018, with 564 landings and take-offs. This has now been surpassed on June 29 this year with 569 flights.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
