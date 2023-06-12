Relief for travellers as Unite cancels two days of industrial action at Heathrow Airport

By Chris King • 12 June 2023 • 17:13

After receiving an improved pay offer, the Unite union has called off the first two days of its scheduled strikes at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Union bosses confirmed that the industrial action planned for June 24 and 25 will now be postponed. In excess of 2,000 security personnel operating in terminals three and five of the facility would have been involved in the proposed walkouts that were due to commence on Saturday 24.

“Following extensive negotiations last week a new offer was put forward by Heathrow. Members will now be balloted on the latest offer and they will decide whether or not it meets their expectations”, read a tweet from Unite, quoting Wayne King, its regional co-ordinating officer.

In a statement, Unite announced: “The first summer strikes at Heathrow Airport, involving over 2,000 security officers, have been postponed following Heathrow Airports Ltd (HAL) making an improved pay offer”.

It continued: “The strikes over pay were due to have resulted in security officers at Terminal Three and Five, as well as campus security workers (who check all workers and vehicles entering the airport) walking out on Saturday 24 June and Sunday 25 June”.

“Following extensive talks with the workers’ union Unite last week, an improved pay offer was made by HAL and, as a gesture of goodwill by the union, the initial strikes were called off”, it concluded.

The announcement made this afternoon, Monday, June 12, will not affect the remaining 29 days of potential strikes that are lined up. These will go ahead as planned unless the union comes to an agreement in the meantime. A ballot will now be held among the Unite members with the renewed offer.

Terminals 3 and 5 handle a large number of international flights

Between them, these two terminals handle passengers from British Airways flights, along with those from Qatar Airlines, Emirates, Virgin, American, United and Delta Airlines.

‘Unite is putting Heathrow on notice that strike action at the airport will continue until it makes a fair pay offer to its workers’, said Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, last Saturday 10.

She added: ‘Make no mistake, our members will receive the union’s unflinching support in this dispute. Heathrow has got its priorities all wrong. This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza’.