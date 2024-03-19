Eric Cantona hints Man United return

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 16:35

Eric Cantona. Credit: ericcantona/Instagram.com

A recent interview with the former Manchester United legend has prompted rumours of a return to Old Trafford?

Eric Cantona, 57, the former Manchester United icon, has expressed a keen interest in assuming a new position within the club, now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has become a part-owner.

In a significant move last month, Ratcliffe secured a 27.7 per cent share in the club for £1.25 billion. This investment by Ratcliffe, a lifelong United enthusiast and acclaimed businessman, has sparked optimism about the club’s future prospects.

A new chapter for Cantona

Cantona, who boasts an impressive haul of four Premier League titles and two FA Cups from his time at United, remains deeply connected to the club.

He recently re-posted on Twitter/X: ‘You can change wife, politics, religion. But you cannot change your favourite football team,’ accompanied by an image of him in his Manchester United days.

‘The club remains full in my heart,’ he disclosed during a conversation with the Big Issue, ahead of the launch of his musical venture, Cantona Sings Eric, later this month.

Despite his affinity for the club, Cantona ruled out coaching, citing a packed schedule filled with passion projects. ‘I am involved in too many things I really love to be a manager,’ he stated. ‘But maybe something else…’

Passion beyond the pitch

Following his abrupt retirement from professional football at the age of 30, Cantona transitioned into the arts, appearing in a host of films among other creative outlets.

He believes in the transformative power of music, likening its emotional impact to the exhilaration of playing football. ‘Music touches you. Every one of us. I don’t think it’s a human being that creates music. Music is a part of a human being,’ Cantona reflected.

Cantona’s singing career

His recent musical appearance on the Michael McIntyre show met with a varied response from viewers.

Mike posted on Instagram: ‘Sorry Eric I was your biggest fan at football but I need to be honest, singing is not your thing.’

While another ardent dan wrote: ‘I used to get to my seat at Old Trafford 3 hours early to watch this man warm up, and then perform his magic on the pitch. I never in my wildest dreams would have ever thought I would one day see him do this. A beautiful performer on whatever stage he blesses with his presence. Je t’adore Eric!’

Another person added a political slant: ‘He should stand for President. He would make a better job of it than all the recent ones and it’s probably the only thing he hasn’t tried!’

Looking ahead

With Ratcliffe’s acquisition, Cantona is confident in United’s resurgence as a dominant force. ‘For sure with Jim Ratcliffe I think we come back as the best,’ he remarked, praising Ratcliffe’s blend of business acumen and passion for sport.

Cantona’s upcoming album and tour, starting in Dublin’s Liberty Hall on April 10 and concluding at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on April 20, mark yet another chapter in his eclectic post-football career.