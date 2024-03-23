A gastronomic landmark for Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 15:53

The new look food market Photo: Estepona Town Hall

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, attended the official reopening of the town’s old Mercado de Abastos, which is positioned as the new gastronomic and social landmark of the Costa del Sol. With five distinctive restaurants, take-away services and six shops to purchase selected products, diners can enjoy a culinary experience in a vibrant and welcoming space.

“The rebirth of the Mercado de Abastos is a testament to the innovative spirit of Estepona, offering residents and visitors alike an incomparable culinary experience. The reopening is the beginning of a new era for Estepona, where tradition and modernity intertwine to create something truly special for our town,” said García Urbano.

After a long-awaited renovation, the Estepona Market, built in 1949 and functioned as a traditional market until 2018, underwent a complete refurbishment and has now been transformed and reopened. The 950 square metre centre now offers cuisine that fuses the charm of local gastronomy with a selection of international flavours.

Michelin-starred chef

After two years of closure, the market has reopened under the management of Nation Food, run by Hazel Gormley-Leahy with Robin Hall, a Michelin-starred chef, heading up the market’s five restaurants as executive chef.

“Opening this market again is a source of great satisfaction for me. My passion for gastronomy, as well as my unbeatable entrepreneurial spirit, have merged in this project to give Estepona back the place it deserves in the culinary scene of the Costa del Sol,” said Gormley-Leahy.

Located on Calle Villa, the market is open from midday to midnight, catering for both locals and tourists. With a capacity for 140 diners inside and another 140 on the terrace.

For more information about the Mercado de Abastos de Estepona, please visit their website at www.mercadoestepona.com