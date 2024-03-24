Coastal crisis: Almuñécar Mayor Calls for Urgent Action

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 9:37
Mayor demands action on coastal decay
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
THE Mayor of Almuñécar, Juanjo Ruiz Joya, has raised concerns over the ‘regrettable’ condition of the Aquatrópic sea wall in Velilla.
He demands that the Spanish Government ‘take responsibility and finally solve this problem, which has persisted for over 6 years.’ Accompanied by the councillor for Environment and Beaches, Lucia González, Mayor Ruiz Joya inspected the deteriorating state of the breakwater near the Aquatrópic water park. He denounced ‘the deplorable situation it’s in, which has led to the collapse and disappearance of the path bordering the park on its southern side.’ Moreover, he stated, ‘It’s even more serious as it has forced a business where over 5 families from Almuñécar were employed to close and evacuate due to the danger posed by its facilities.’
Ruiz Joya emphasised that they’ve been dealing with this issue for many years, urging action from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Directorate General of Coast and Marine Environment. Despite numerous appeals, he lamented their lack of response.
In a political plea, Mayor Ruiz Joya urged the Socialist government to intervene. He concluded by highlighting that repairing the sea wall and path would allow affected families to return to work and restore the beauty of this corner of Almuñécar.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.