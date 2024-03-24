Coastal crisis: Almuñécar Mayor Calls for Urgent Action

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 9:37

THE Mayor of Almuñécar, Juanjo Ruiz Joya, has raised concerns over the ‘regrettable’ condition of the Aquatrópic sea wall in Velilla.

Mayor of Almuñécar Demands Action on Aquatrópic Sea Wall

He demands that the Spanish Government ‘take responsibility and finally solve this problem, which has persisted for over 6 years.’ Accompanied by the councillor for Environment and Beaches, Lucia González, Mayor Ruiz Joya inspected the deteriorating state of the breakwater near the Aquatrópic water park. He denounced ‘the deplorable situation it’s in, which has led to the collapse and disappearance of the path bordering the park on its southern side.’ Moreover, he stated, ‘It’s even more serious as it has forced a business where over 5 families from Almuñécar were employed to close and evacuate due to the danger posed by its facilities.’

Political Plea for Spanish Government Intervention

Ruiz Joya emphasised that they’ve been dealing with this issue for many years, urging action from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Directorate General of Coast and Marine Environment. Despite numerous appeals, he lamented their lack of response.

Mayor Urges Restoration for Affected Families

In a political plea, Mayor Ruiz Joya urged the Socialist government to intervene. He concluded by highlighting that repairing the sea wall and path would allow affected families to return to work and restore the beauty of this corner of Almuñécar.

