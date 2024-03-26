1,200 football players gather in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 15:30

30 teams taking part Photo: Marbella Town Hall

More than 1,200 national and international players are gathering in Marbella for the XVI Marbella Cup Soccer, an initiative promoted by the City Council and Sun Sports Events which will be played in various municipal facilities with the presence of 30 clubs.

The Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, announced that the direct economic impact of the tournament on the city is close to €1 million during the four days, in which more than 130 matches will be played. “It is a superb event in local grassroots football that combines sport with tourism”, said the councillor.

Along with clubs from different parts of Spain, SG Rot-Weiss Frankfurt will be taking part in the competition, as well as the municipality’s leading teams, Marbella FC and UD San Pedro.

The preliminary phase will be played on March 28 and 29 in the different municipal facilities and the finals will be held on Saturday March 30 at the Antonio Naranjo Municipal Stadium in San Pedro Alcántara.