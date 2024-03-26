1,200 football players gather in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 15:30
30 teams taking part
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
More than 1,200 national and international players are gathering in Marbella for the XVI Marbella Cup Soccer, an initiative promoted by the City Council and Sun Sports Events which will be played in various municipal facilities with the presence of 30 clubs.
The Councillor for Sports, Lisandro Vieytes, announced that the direct economic impact of the tournament on the city is close to €1 million during the four days, in which more than 130 matches will be played. “It is a superb event in local grassroots football that combines sport with tourism”, said the councillor.
Along with clubs from different parts of Spain, SG Rot-Weiss Frankfurt will be taking part in the competition, as well as the municipality’s leading teams, Marbella FC and UD San Pedro.
The preliminary phase will be played on March 28 and 29 in the different municipal facilities and the finals will be held on Saturday March 30 at the Antonio Naranjo Municipal Stadium in San Pedro Alcántara.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.