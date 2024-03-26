Walking for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The Asociación Bandera Rosa (Pink Flag) and Casares Town Hall have organised the the 3rd Charity Walk which will be held on Saturday April 6 in Secadero, Casares.
During the presentation of the walk, Councillor, Noelia Rodríguez, thanked the work that the Bandera Rosa Association does with patients and their families, especially Pepi Herrera, the visible head of this association in the municipality, and the people of Secadero for the support and collaboration they offer on this great day and throughout the year.
The charity walk starts at midday and is a sporting activity aimed at everyone. It can be done running or walking, as the important thing is to participate and collaborate with the association of breast cancer patients and relatives, emphasised Pepi Herrera of Bandera Rosa.
Registrations can be made at the Town Hall of Secadero, at the Bandera Rosa headquarters, the Secadero Gymnasium, Two-Box and Papelería María Jesús. Bandera Rosa has designed a commemorative T-shirt which is already on sale for €10 with all funds going to help breast cancer patients and their families.
Once the march is over, Secadero will have a great party with a large paella, a bar with homemade tapas, musical performances and children’s activities to round off a day of coming together to raise awareness of breast cancer.
