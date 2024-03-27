Pirates Race in Pilar de la Horadada

By Marina Lorente •
Pirates Race arrives to Pilar de la Horadada, a unique experience to have fun with your friends.
Without a doubt, Pirate Race has been created for those who love challenges and especially obstacles. That’s why they decided to create a race with style, where people can challenge their limits and become a real Pirate.
A themed obstacle race designed for everyone, full of surprises and with a unique atmosphere that will mark a before and after. A wide variety of tests in which runners test their physical and mental strength, balance, endurance and skills, as well as their ability to have fun and enjoy the difficulty of overcoming an average of 25 obstacles on a course of between 7 and 15 kilometres.
Pirates Race values are imprinted in every detail of the experience: team work, playfulness, passion and courage, resilience, healthy habits…Pirates Race gives you the opportunity to challenge yourself and test your limits.
In this occasion Pirates Race take Pilar de la Horada as their scenario to spread joy. The race will take place on June 9 at 9.30 am. The race is open to all levels, if you want to have fun and do 8 kilometres with over 35 obstacles, enrol before June 5 2024.
visit their facebook page or this link.
