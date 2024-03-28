El Apache in Tabernas

By Julian Phillips • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 12:25

An Apache in Tabernas. Credit: Jules

Tabernas has had a long history of Cowboys and Indians, with films and TV series and of course the Wild West theme parks that are a big draw for tourists.

Now there is a new Apache in town, The Apache Restaurant, which is run by Tito who is originally from Peru but has lived in Tabernas for over 17 years.

Only having been open for a few months, the restaurant, bought and refurbished last year, with its bold red walls, and black brickwork, certainly attracts your attention as you drive into the town.

Serving up breakfasts, tapas, 3-course lunch and evening meals, which is no different from most restaurants of this type, but what sets them apart is that they have strayed away from the normal menus that are so often found in Spain.

Something different

Adding some uniqueness to the menu, introducing some new flavours to some Tapas classics, along with his own creations, gives the place an unexpected something.

With his 3-course lunchtime ‘Menu del Dia’ at from only €12, you will always find lots of the locals and workers filling out his restaurant and taking advantage of not only the good food, but the above average service.

Also catering for celebrations and special events, in a separate events room, he has most options covered, whether you are passing for a ‘cafe y tostada’, a lunch with friends, a beer over a game of table football, or you are celebrating your kid’s birthday.

Open 8.30am until 10.30pm every day except Tuesday.

Tel: 642 32 43 46 – Av Ricardo Fabregas, 79, 04200 Tabernas, Almería

SPONSORED