Man arrested over death of Gogglebox star

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 18:05

George pictured with his mum and stepdad. Credit: C4Gogglebox/X

A popular star of Channel 4’s reality TV show Gogglebox was killed following an accident at work, with news just emerging of an arrest in its connection.

On Wednesday, March 28, it was announced that Gogglebox personality George Gilbey had been killed while at work. Following an initial investigation it was today revealed that an arrest has been made.

The incident occurred in Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea, on Wednesday morning when Gilbey, known for his vibrant presence on TV, succumbed to injuries after a fall from height at his workplace. Authorities arrived at the scene around 10 am, confirming the 40-year-old’s fatal accident.

Investigation underway

Essex Police quickly launched a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to Gilbey’s death. In a significant development, a man in his 40s from Witham was detained on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

This arrest is part of a collaborative effort with the Health and Safety Executive, indicating the serious nature of the ongoing inquiries.

Gogglebox star remembered

Gilbey, who also worked as a self-employed electrician, gained fame alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who sadly passed away in 2021 aged 71.

The family’s genuine reactions to popular TV shows endeared them to viewers across eight seasons. Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities.

Channel 4 Gogglebox posted: ‘George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

‘Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time.’

Ricci Guarnaccio, a friend and fellow Celebrity Big Brother contestant, expressed his sorrow on Twitter/X: , saying, ‘Breaks my heart but George Gilbey you are well and truely going to be missed my friend.

‘Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you GG.’

A community in mourning

The entertainment world and those who knew Gilbey personally are reeling from the loss. Channel 4 and co-stars have shared their condolences, highlighting the impact Gilbey had on and off-screen.

The investigation continues, with the police and Health and Safety Executive delving deeper into the incident, as the community and his family seek closure and justice for the beloved TV star.