Puzzle Solutions Edition 2021

By Eugenia • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 9:46

Senior man eating breakfast and doing crosswords at home.

WORD SPIRAL

1 Magi; 2 Iraq; 3 Quiz; 4 Zeal; 5 Loss; 6 Sick; 7 Knob; 8 Bomb; 9 Bill; 10 Ludo; 11 Otic; 12 Claw; 13 Whet; 14 Temp; 15 Pile; 16 Earl. BERLIOZ

QUICK QUIZ

1 The BBC; 2 Betelgeuse; 3 Grantham; 4 Bay of Pigs / Guantánamo Bay; 5 Benito Mussolini; 6 Herstmonceux; 7 Maureen O’Sullivan; 8 Lake District; 9 The Crucible; 10 Hansel and Gretel.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Keeping up; 8 Nym; 9 Transported; 11 Rapiers; 12 Agree; 13 Grafts; 15 Elders; 17 Alarm; 18 Aniseed; 20 Cold-hearted; 22 Lie; 23 Gardenias.
Down: 2 Err; 3 Issue; 4 Grouse; 5 Pitfall; 6 Endorsement; 7 Impressed; 10 Appearances; 11 Rigmarole; 14 Time-lag; 16 Washer; 19 Irate; 21 Era.

QUICK

Across: 1 Gazebo; 7 Mess hall; 8 Kepi; 10 Privet; 11 Angers; 14 Wet; 16 Danes; 17 Spin; 19 Honey; 21 Wafer; 22 Visit; 23 Trek; 26 Let in; 28 Tea; 29 Arrest; 30 Bonnet; 31 Leek; 32 Evermore; 33 Design.
Down: 1 Gripes; 2 Eleven; 3 Omit; 4 Asunder; 5 Laden; 6 Gloss; 8 Kiwi; 9 Pet; 12 Gay; 13 Revue; 15 Sofia; 18 Power; 19 Has; 20 Net; 21 Winsome; 22 Vie; 23 Tenets; 24 Rank; 25 Kitten; 26 Layer; 27 Trier; 28 Toe; 30 Bled.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Proverb, 5 Cheap, 8 Their, 9 Sangrar, 10 Leather, 11 April, 12 Strict, 14 Cowboy, 17 Lawns, 19 Turn off, 22 Involve, 23 Lleno, 24 Hoses, 25 Mujeres.
Down: 1 Petal, 2 Open-air, 3 Earth, 4 Basura, 5 Cansado, 6 Error, 7 Parsley, 12 Selfish, 13 Castles, 15 Bromear, 16 Stream, 18 Wives, 20 Reloj, 21 Frogs.

NONAGRAM

doer, doge, done, door, down, dreg, drew, good, nerd, node, odor, owed, redo, rend, rode, rood, wend, wood, word, derro, donor, dower, drone, drown, endow, gored, odeon, order, owned, rodeo, rondo, rowed, wodge, wooed, downer, drongo, godown, gowned, reword, wonder, wooden, wronged, WRONGDOER.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

