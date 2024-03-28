Quironsalud Marbella – laser techniques

By EWN • Updated: 28 Mar 2024 • 11:21

The use of last-generation laser techniques currently enables surgery procedures that were unthinkable 4 years ago.

This March sees the fourth anniversary of the medical assistance project promoted by the Urology Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital. During this time, the unit has been consolidated with a team that has managed to position itself as a reference in the entire Malaga province. Doctor Pablo Navarro, the Head of the unit highlights: “There has been an exponential increase in patients receiving a solution to their conditions thanks to the fact that we have doubled the number of team experts in this unit. The initial three specialists have now become seven. Our efforts have also been transferred to the consultation rooms where we manage to provide a diagnosis in just 2-3 days”.

The growth of the team has been supported by a major investment in technological equipment promoted by the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, particularly with the acquisition of latest-generation laser systems. Doctor Navarro highlights that “the new Holmium Laser Enucleation techniques, which help treat large prostate conditions without the need to perform incisions, or prostate biopsies by way of MRI prostate fusion, which allows to detect prostate cancer at the initial stages, are surgical approaches that were unthinkable 4 years ago”.

The Urology Unit of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has focused its efforts on the assistance of the oncologic patient with the implementation of new medical assistance systems and the set-up of medical protocols designed to support the patient with accompanying staff during the treatment process and thus reduce the stress of people affected by the condition. The Head of this Unit explains that “the introduction to oncologic sessions has added an improvement to medical assistance. We have created special circuits for oncologic patients so that a much closer follow-up can be scheduled. Besides, we use a multidisciplinary approach, as we cooperate closely with other specialists involved in the recovery process”.

Ongoing training and knowledge exchange with reputed national and international experts is another differential factor of our hospital’s medical team. Doctor Pablo Navarro reports that “our strength relies on having built a very subspecialised unit of urologists who received their training at reputed institutions. We keep close relations with other high level units with which we promote a flow of mutual knowledge exchange through the development of regular clinical sessions, external rotations and training meetings”.

