Crypto king jailed for 25 years

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 12:19
Sam Bankman-Fried
Credit: Cointelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried, a disgraced crypto entrepreneur, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing billions of dollars from his customers.
He was the CEO of FTX, a company that suddenly went bankrupt in November 2022, leaving millions of users unable to access their accounts or withdraw their money.
Despite facing a potential 100-year sentence, Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argued for a shorter term, claiming a five-year sentence would be more fitting. Prosecutors, on the other hand, pushed for a 40 to 50-year sentence, citing the need to protect the public and deter future criminals.
Secret back doors
During the trial, it was revealed that Bankman-Fried’s other company, Alameda Research, had secret back doors allowing it to access funds belonging to FTX customers and make risky investments without their consent. The judge criticised Bankman-Fried for lying on the witness stand and misleadingly claiming that victims would be fully reimbursed.
The jury in New York took just five-and-a-half hours to convict him of multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy. FTX faced a financial shortfall of $10 billion (£7.9 billion) due to customers’ funds being used for risky cryptocurrency trades.
Bankman-Fried’s crimes have left approximately 80,000 victims, many of whom are based in the UK, out of pocket, with some losing their life savings. Prosecutors labelled his actions as one of the largest financial frauds in US history.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.