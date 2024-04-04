EasyJet launches innovative pilot search

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 16:11

New EasyJet campaign. Credit: mediacentre.easyjet.com

EasyJet has launched an innovative campaign, complete with a ‘talking billboard’, to find the next generation of pilots, targeting female recruits.

On Wednesday, April 3, in Central London, easyJet unveiled a pioneering campaign aimed at recruiting the next generation of pilots.

The initiative includes an online aptitude test and a unique talking billboard, featuring real-life easyJet pilot, Captain Sarah Ackerley.

Bridging the gender gap in aviation

The focus of easyJet’s campaign is twofold: to dispel common myths surrounding the profession and to encourage a more diverse group of applicants, especially women.

With over 90 per cent of airline pilots being men, the airline is determined to challenge the status quo. Captain Ackerley, strapped to a billboard, shared insights about her career and debunked myths, emphasising that neither a university degree nor perfect vision is required to pursue this path.

Test your aptitude

The online aptitude test launched by easyJet assesses key skills needed for a pilot, such as reaction speed and a sense of direction. Designed to attract individuals with no previous aviation experience, the test aims to widen the pool of potential pilots.

Ann McKenzie, a commuter who stumbled upon the campaign, said, ‘I’ve always loved travelling and seeing the world, but I didn’t think I’d discover that I have the right skills to become a pilot on my Wednesday morning commute.

‘I might have to think of a career change after getting such a strong test result and quizzing a female pilot!’

A mission to inspire

The campaign also serves as a counter to the deeply ingrained stereotype that piloting is a man’s job. Surveys conducted by easyJet reveal a significant disparity in the number of men and women who consider becoming pilots.

Captain Ackerley commented, ‘Tackling gender stereotyping within aviation has been a long-standing mission for easyJet and I’m excited to be part of this latest campaign that’s allowing people to get a real insight into what skills are really important to do this job, and encourage more women into the profession.’

EasyJet‘s commitment to diversifying the cockpit is not new. With various initiatives aimed at inspiring future aviators, the airline has seen a steady increase in female pilots. Currently, 7.5 per cent of easyJet’s UK pilots are women, slightly above the national average.

To join easyJet’s Pilot Training Programme, aspirants must be at least 18 and possess a minimum of five GCSEs, including Mathematics, Science, and English.

This campaign marks a significant step towards making the skies more inclusive and accessible to all.