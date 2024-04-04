By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 14:59

EasyJet expands its wings as new base takes off in Alicante. Image. Easyjet.

EasyJet has opened a new base at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport, strengthening its presence in Spain.

This is EasyJet’s fourth base in Spain.

Three aircraft from the A320 family have been allocated to this base, creating about 100 jobs for pilots and crew.

This seasonal base will operate from March to October and adds to EasyJet’s 19 aircraft already based in Spain, employing around 900 people on local contracts.

The new base will not only boost the economy of Alicante but also allow EasyJet to explore new markets and support existing ones.

They recently announced 10 new connections from Alicante, totalling 22 destinations, including cities like Amsterdam, Geneva, Prague, and Nantes.

Since 1999, when EasyJet started its first route between Alicante and London Stansted, they have served over 30 million passengers and become the second-largest airline for international connections at Alicante.

This summer season, EasyJet offers 1.5 million seats in Alicante, a 10 per cent increase from last year.

Javier Gándara, EasyJet’s country director for Southern Europe, emphasised the importance of Alicante as a popular destination and EasyJet’s commitment to the region.

He highlighted the flexibility of the seasonal base model, which allows EasyJet to adapt to market needs and explore new opportunities.

The Costa Blanca is a top 10 favourite destination for EasyJet Holidays customers, contributing significantly to international tourism in the region, especially from the UK.

Bookings for the upcoming summer season are already 60 per cent higher compared to the same period last year, showing promising growth.