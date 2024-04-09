Drought leads to a cleaner sea and boosts fish stocks

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 10:14
Less pollution into the sea
Photo: Flickr CC
Experts in Marine Sciences from the University of Malaga and spokesmen for the fishing sector in the province have acknowledged that the drought has contributed to achieving the desired zero discharge of waste water into the sea in many parts of the Costa del Sol.
Thanks to the improvement of the waters closest to the beaches, catches of fish varieties such as prawns have been given a boost.
Torremolinos councillor, Luis Rodríguez, explained that this improvement in the provision of recycled water for agriculture has even led the olive oil giant Dcoop to promote a pioneering project in Spain to redirect 60 cubic hectometres of water currently discharged into the sea, for the olive groves of the Vega de Antequera and other parts of the Guadalhorce Valley and the Axarquia region.
Francisco Franco, Chair of Coastal Science Costa del Sol at the University of Malaga, said, “Achieving zero dumping is essential to improve marine ecosystems. We have been saying this for years and one of the benefits that this period of drought has brought is the streamlining of systems to be able to use recycled water in agriculture and reduce emissions into the sea”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.